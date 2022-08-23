Terry Lahr

Terry Ray Lahr, 79, of Shipman, passed away the morning of Monday, August 22, 2022, in Eureka, Missouri.
He was born September 16, 1942, in Piasa, Illinois, to the late Winfred and Bernice (Gwillim) Lahr.
Terry was a farmer by trade and continued that work in the Southwestern area throughout his life. He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Piasa.
On December 21, 1963, Terry married Mary “Mary Kay” Robinson, in Piasa. They spent over four decades together prior to her passing in 2008. Together, they have two children, both of whom survive; Todd (Leesa) Lahr of Grafton, Illinois, and Heidi (Mike) Hubbard of Eureka, Missouri. In addition to his children, he will also be missed by 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; sister, Janet Livezey; brother in law, Ray (Kay) Robinson; sister in law, Patsy (David) Bielsmith; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Charlotte Erwin.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his infant sister, Sondra Kay.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Piasa.
Funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, at the church with Pastor John Shelton officiating.
Burial will follow in Miles Station Cemetery.
Memorials in Terry’s name may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church or Caring Christians Private Duty Nurses.
