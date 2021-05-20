Terry L. Hunt, 72, passed away at 5:45pm on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Missouri. He was born on June 9, 1948, in Virden, Illinois, the son of the late Robert and Luella (Hatella) Hunt. He married the former Sharon Meyer on April 15, 2017, in Jerseyville, and she survives. Other survivors include a daughter and son in law: Julie and Dan Harder of Edwardsville, a step daughter: Amber (Josh) Meyer of St. Louis, a step son: Logan (Nichole) Meyer of San Juan, Puerto Rico, four grandchildren: Jessica Harder, D. Adam (Caitlyn) Harder, Haley (Doug) St. Peters, Alex (Danyel) Harder, a great granddaughter: Marley Sue St. Peters, a sister: Shelia Marie Weber of Bunker Hill, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Terry was formerly employed at Chrysler as a Regional Mopar Performance Manager. He was a member of the Piasa Street Rods Car Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son: David Hunt, a brother: Robert Hunt, and two half - brothers.
In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be from 5pm until time of memorial services at 6:30pm on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.
Memorials are suggested to Evelyn’s House or to the American Cancer Society Relay for Life Riverbend and will be accepted at the funeral home.
