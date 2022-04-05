Terry Bateman

Terry Neal Bateman, 77, died at 2:43 a.m., Monday, April 4, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor in Jerseyville, Illinois.
He was born on August 29, 1944 in Greene County, Illinois, one of four children born to the late Albert and Isabella (Cox) Bateman.
Terry grew up in White Hall and graduated with the Class of 1962 from North Greene High School and went on to pursue his Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.
He married the former Janet Sue Crum on April 11, 1964 at White Hall First Baptist Church. The couple began their married life residing in White Hall for a brief period, prior to relocating to Edwardsville and then Bethalto, where they resided for many years.
He began his working career with Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville in 1964, retiring as Supervisor of Housing and Grounds at Tower Lake Apartments after nearly 30 years of service. Following his retirement, he pursued his desire of teaching and was employed as an educator with Collinsville Community Unit School District #10.
Throughout their 51 years of marriage, Terry and Janet were the proud parents of two children and were longtime members of First Baptist Church in Bethalto. Together, they enjoyed tending to their garden and camping trips with their family. They considered themselves truly blessed, when their family expanded with five grandchildren in total, and some of the greatest joys of their lives were supporting them in various sports throughout their childhood.
Terry also enjoyed spending time in his garage, tuning into Saint Louis Cardinal baseball games and spending time outdoors, hunting and fishing.
Surviving are two children and their spouses, Tim and Robin Bateman of Glen Carbon and Sue and Jeff Heinz of Godfrey; five grandchildren, Lucy, Libby and Eli Bateman and Lauren and Rachel Heinz; as well as a sister, Beverly Howard of White Hall.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janet, on May 5, 2015; a brother, James Franklin “Jim” Bateman and a sister, Audrey Jean Goben.
Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 9 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 11 a.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Rev. Joel Lohr will officiate. Graveside services will immediately follow at White Hall Cemetery in White Hall.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to Alzheimer’s Association, in care of the funeral home.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com