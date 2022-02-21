Teresa Ann (Severs) Scoggins, 69, died at 4:55 p.m., Friday, February 18, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton.
Surviving are her husband, David Scoggins of Holiday Shores
2 Step-Children:
Lisa Scoggins (Steve Werner) of Troy
Leslee Powell of Collinsville
Sister:
Mary Magditch of St. Charles, MO
2 brothers:
Joseph Severs of St. Louis, MO
Frank (Judy) Severs of St. Charles, MO
4 step grandchildren
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of funeral services at 1 p.m., Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Burial will follow at Fieldon Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society.