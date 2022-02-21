obit stock color

Teresa Ann (Severs) Scoggins, 69, died at 4:55 p.m., Friday, February 18, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton. 

Surviving are her husband, David Scoggins of Holiday Shores

2 Step-Children:

Lisa Scoggins (Steve Werner) of Troy

Leslee Powell of Collinsville

Sister:

Mary Magditch of St. Charles, MO

2 brothers:

Joseph Severs of St. Louis, MO

Frank (Judy) Severs of St. Charles, MO

4 step grandchildren

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of funeral services at 1 p.m., Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. 

Burial will follow at Fieldon Cemetery. 

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society. 