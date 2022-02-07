Ted Schumann Sr.

Ted “Redeye” G. Schumann Sr., 92, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Redeye was born on July 27, 1929, to the late Robert and Ethel (Follis) Schumann. He married Millie Retzer on January 8, 1955, she preceded him in death.
Redeye served his country in the Korean War as a Sergeant in the United States Army, he received a purple heart during his time in combat. He was a member of Kampsville American Legion Post 1083 for 60+ years, serving as Commander, Adjutant, and Chaplain over the years. He was also a board member for the Center for American Archeology, and was the Mayor of Kampsville for years. In addition to serving as Mayor, his community service and generosity knew no bounds.
However, Redeye was probably best known as the owner of Schumann’s Conoco Gas Station in Kampsville, the friendly and humorous school bus driver, outstanding referee, who was always called in for the big game, and compassionate coach and mentor. Although he was passionate about basketball and coached over 50 years between Kampsville Grade School, St. Norbert’s Grade School and Calhoun Junior High, he was also a beloved coach in many other sports.
Redeye is survived by three children, Beverly (Terrill) Mosbarger, Becky (Mike) Weber, and Ted Jr. “Rusty” (Sonya) Schumann; eleven grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and one on the way; a brother-in-law, Otto Floyd (Linda) Retzer; and numerous special nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Harold (Dorothy) Schumann, Deneen “Deaner” (Lela) Schumann, Gloria “Sis” (Gene) Becker, and Murial “Mackie” (Ed) Spears; and a sister-in-law, Betty Lorsbach McGinnis.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Kampsville Grade School Gymnasium in Kampsville.
Visitation will continue from 9 am until time of service at 10 am at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kampsville.
Burial will follow at St. Anselm’s Cemetery in Kampsville, Illinois with military rites provided by Kampsville American Legion Post 1083.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s Church, St. Anselm’s Cemetery, or Kampsville American Legion Post 1083.
Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.gresskallalandschaaf.com