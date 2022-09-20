Susan "Sue" Stilts, 58, of Jerseyville, died at 12:16 p.m., Friday, September 16, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
Surviving are:
Mother: Gail Miller Carr of Chesterfield, Illinois
Brother: David Miller of Jerseyville
Sisters: Carla Lindley of Bethalto
Stacey Wock of Jerseyville
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday.
Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Shriner's Hospital, St. Louis Children's Hospital, Riverbend Humane Society.