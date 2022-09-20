obit stock color

Susan "Sue" Stilts, 58, of Jerseyville, died at 12:16 p.m., Friday, September 16, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Surviving are:

Mother:    Gail Miller Carr of Chesterfield, Illinois

Brother:    David Miller of Jerseyville

Sisters:     Carla Lindley of Bethalto

                 Stacey Wock of Jerseyville

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday.

Burial will be  in Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Shriner's Hospital, St. Louis Children's Hospital, Riverbend Humane Society.