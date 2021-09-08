Steven Robert Dixon, 56, passed away at 6:00 a.m., Saturday, September 4, 2021 at his home in Fieldon, surrounded by the love of his family, following a strong and courageous battle with his health.
He was born on September 10, 1964 in Jerseyville and was the son of Melvin and Catherine (Pruitt) Dixon.
Steve spent a brief time living in New York, but always considered Jersey County his home, and after a few short years returned back to his roots.
He married the former Julia Henrion on December 24, 1991 in Rosewood Heights, and together they have shared many wonderful memories together throughout their 29 years of marriage.
He was passionate about his work as a truck driver, spending the first 15 years of his career with Page Trucking and for 10 years owning and operating his own trucking company, II Dixons Trucking.
Steve enjoyed spending time outdoors, and he treasure his time spent on the banks fishing; in addition, he found peace in listening to music and playing his guitar.
Surviving are his mother, Cathy West of Fieldon; his wife, Julia Dixon of Fieldon; two children, Chistopher (Trisha) Bader and their children, Michaela, John, Jacub and Jaxon of Breese; Jolene Dixon and her children, Janelle and Janae, of Swansea; a sister, Pamela Dixon of Niagara Falls, New York; along with a host of extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Dixon; his step-father, Mike West and a sister, Sandra Lenington; as well as his father in-law, with whom he held a very special bond, Frank Henrion Sr.
A dinner celebrating Steve’s life will be held from 2-6 p.m., Sunday, September 12, 2021 in the Fellowship Hall of Fieldon United Church of Christ.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the family in care of Crawford Funeral Home, who has been entrusted with cremation arrangements.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com