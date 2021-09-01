Steven James “Jamie” Young, 45, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Saint Louis University Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
He was born on December 16, 1975 in Jerseyville, the youngest of five children born to Roy and Barbara (Lyles) Young.
Jamie graduated with the Class of 1993 from Jersey Community High School and had been employed for several years as a Yard Supervisor with Central Lumber in St. Peters, Missouri.
Anyone who knew Jamie knew of love of hitting the open road on his Harley-Davidson Motorcycle and he was well known throughout the area clubs, where he made many strong friendships throughout the years.
Surviving are his son, Damien Young; his father, Roy Young of Jerseyville; two sisters and brothers in-law, Kim and Dale DeSherlia of Jerseyville and Melody and Jim Tolcou of Florida; a brother, John Young of Colorado; along with a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his mother and a sister, Holly Whittles.
He will be laid to rest alongside his mother in a private ceremony at the Kane Cemetery.