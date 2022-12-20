Stephen Keeton

Stephen D. Keeton, 84, passed away on December 10, 2022, in Maryland Heights, MO.
He was born on March 12, 1938, in Detroit, MI, to the late Andrew and Lillian (Wendt) Keeton.
Stephen married Elizabeth Bick on September 27, 1965, she preceded him in death.
Stephen served his country in the United States Army, he then went on to retire from Ford Motor Company. He loved duck hunting, crappie fishing, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Stephen is survived by his son, Todd Keeton; one grandson, Madison Keeton; three siblings, Jim Keeton, Sue Wolf, and Sharron Keeton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Dawn Keeton and two siblings, Denny Keeton and Sally Eichorn.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 27, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.
Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Barbara’s Catholic Church in Batchtown, IL.
Burial to follow at St. Barbara’s Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Richwood Fire Department or Family Choice.
Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
