SHIPMAN – Stephen John Buerke Sr., 69, died at 3:53 p.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield, Missouri.
He was born on October 7, 1952 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, one of seven children born to the late Ernest Francis and Catherine Mary (Honkomp) Buerke Sr.
He married the former Debra Jo McCain on December 16, 1972 in Beaumont, California and together they raised their three sons in Beaumont, prior to relocating to Fieldon, Illinois in 1995. They built their life centered around their family, and were blessed to have created many lasting memories with one another. After nearly 37 years of marriage, Debbie suddenly passed away on November 18, 2009. Shortly following her death, Stephen relocated to Jerseyville. He then resided in Wood River for a period of time, prior to settling in Shipman, where he has remained for the past 5 years.
He was employed as a Sanitation Supervisor at Theodore Bakery in Saint Louis, Missouri for over ten years. Stephen was a lover of classic rock and an avid guitar player throughout his life. He also enjoyed bowling, and the friendships he made as a member of the Tuesday Senior Bowling League at Tri-County Bowl in Jerseyville.
Surviving are three sons and two daughters in-law, Stephen Buerke Jr. of Shipman, Jeremiah and Beth Buerke of Wood River and Daniel and Shannon Buerke of Carrollton; five grandchildren, Dylan, Savannah, Austin, Jackson and Sophie; a sister, Carol James of Anaheim, California; a brother and sister in-law, Stanley and Deanna Buerke of Fredericksburg, Virginia; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Katherine Noreen; three brothers, Ernest Francis Jr., Kenneth and James Buerke; as well as his father in-law and mother in-law, Rueben “Mac” and Lila McCain.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 from 11 a.m. until time of funeral services at 1 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to Backstoppers, in care of the funeral home.
