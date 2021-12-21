Stephen H. Tepen, 86, of Hardin, passed away on December 17, 2021, at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab. He was born October 13, 1935, in Meppen, IL, and was the youngest son of Henry and Margaret (Knese) Tepen.
He married Melba M. Godar on September 21, 1957, at St. Norbert’s Church in Hardin. Steve retired from Jersey County Grain in 1998, after 34 years of employment. He also enjoyed working on the family farm and spending time at the Lake of the Ozarks.
Steve is survived by his wife, Melba, his children, Rebecca (Rick) Watters of Hamburg, Steve (Pat) Tepen of Hardin, Richard Tepen of Jerseyville and Gary (Ruth) Tepen of Jerseyville.
He has eleven grandchildren, Tracy Rose, Casey Klocke, Wade Turner, Angela Watters, Kristy Watters, CJ Tepen, Elizabeth Botterbush, Lyndsi Sievers, Chelsie Kiel, Garrett Tepen and Hailea Tepen. He has twenty great-grandchildren, Keaton Rose, Carter Rose, Cooper Klocke, Reigh Thompson, Camille Tepen, Zane Turner, Libby Botterbush, Harper Klocke, Abbott Tepen, Elliott Sievers, Camden Watters, Stevie Kiel, Charlie Kiel, Elijah Sievers, Vera Tepen, Kianna Watters, Sloane Klocke, Tobias Kiel, Stella Sievers and William Tepen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Margaret (Knese) Tepen, his brothers, Gerald, Henry and Vince, a beloved Uncle Herman Tepen, a granddaughter Jamie Watters and a great-granddaughter, Monroe Klocke.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 21, 2021, from 4pm to 7 pm at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. Funeral Mass will be at St. Francis of Assisi in Hardin on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 10 am with burial following at St. Norbert’s Cemetery in Hardin.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com