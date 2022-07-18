Stephen and Sandra Young

Stephen L. Young, 80, died at 1:17 p.m., Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri.
Steve married the former Sandra R. Bunse on December 14, 1981 in Jerseyville and together they shared in 40 years of marriage and a brief 3 days apart on this Earth, prior to Sandra’s passing at 4:47 p.m., Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Steve was born on October 12, 1941 in Jerseyville and was the son of Elk and Faye (Head) Young. He graduated in 1959 from Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville and following his graduation, enlisted with the United States Navy where he served our country honorably. He was employed for many years as a Machinist with Olin Corporation in East Alton, Illinois. A fisherman and a hunter, Steve also enjoyed spending time gardening and woodworking.
Sandy was born on August 16, 1952 in Alton and was the daughter of Henry V. and Hattie M. (Heitzman) Bunse and graduated with the Class of 1970 from Alton High School. She was employed at the Stadium Theater and the former Rosewood Care Center, both in Jerseyville and ultimately retired as a housekeeper at the former Famous Barr Department Store. She enjoyed planting flowers and tending to her garden, socializing and going out to eat with her friends and family. Anyone who knew Sandy can attest that she brought on a whole new meaning to the term “shop till you drop” as she would find any reason or occasion to do just that.
As a couple, Steve and Sandy raised and showed rabbits for many years. During this time, they made it a family endeavor and traveled extensively through the country with one another, winning numerous show awards throughout the years.
Surviving are their children, Michelle Pinkerton of Lebanon, Missouri, Annette Swartz of Decatur, Donald Young of Lebanon, Missouri, Amy Seehausen of Alton and Michael Young of Dow; as well as their grandchildren and great grandchildren; While Sandy was an only child, Steve is survived by three brothers and sisters in-law, Kenny and Cilda Young of Carrollton; David and Brenda Young of Jerseyville; Delbert and Shirley Young of Dow and a sister, Sharon Daiker of Jerseyville.
Steve and Sandy were preceded in death by their parents, Elk and Faye Young and Henry and Hattie Bunse.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 4 p.m. until time of family remembrances at 6 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to 5A’s Animal Shelter or to Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, in care of the funeral home.
