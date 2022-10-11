Stanley Bland

Stanley B. “Punk” Bland, 69, died at 1:14 a.m., Monday, October 10, 2022 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, with his family at his side.
He was born on December 1, 1952 in Jerseyville and was the son of the late Robert and Blanche (Heitzman) Bland.
Punk grew up as part of a large family in Dow and remained a lifelong resident of Jersey County. He was a United States Army Veteran and was employed for 29 years at Olin Corporation in East Alton, where he worked as a Furnace Builder, prior to his health necessitating his retirement in 2005.
He enjoyed hunting and spending countless hours working on his car and held a special place in his heart for his dogs. There was never any question as to where you stood with Punk – if he liked you, he’d be the first person to give you the shirt off his back, and if he didn’t then you knew better than to ask. Anyone who knew Punk, can attest to his stubbornness and the way he unapologetically lived his life. He was never one to let anyone or anything get in the way of a good time and lived his life in the fast lane, enjoying the high life and on his own terms until the very end.
Surviving are his children, Chris Bland of Grafton, Whitney (Dustin) Hollander of Hillsboro, Missouri, Justin (Karen) Bland of Jerseyville; as well a daughter, Erika Berry and her family, with whom he had recently reconnected with; eight grandchildren, Selana, Kasie, Cayden, Kaylee, Kennadi, Khloe, Corbin and Lennon; four sisters, Nancy Booth of Dow, Roberta (Steve) Donelson of Godfrey, Shirley (Delbert) Young of Dow and Betty Summers of Greenfield; two brothers, Ed (Linda) Bland of Godfrey and James (Vickie) Bland of Jerseyville; along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter in infancy, Caren Bland; two sisters, Irene Bland and Judith “Judy” Kassler; as well as five brothers, Larry Bland, Richard “Dick” Bland, Robert “Bill” Bland, Jack Bland and Frederick Heitzman.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Private interment will take place at Newbern Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the family, in care of the funeral home.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com