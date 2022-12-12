Stanley Beran, 73, died at 3:22 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Willow Rose in Jerseyville. He was born September 18, 1949 in Warta, Poland the son of the late Stephen and Janina (Samulak) Beran. He was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey and retired as a pipefitter and welder Laclede Steel and later Alton Steel. On June 26, 1980 in Tarnow, Poland he married Maria Wojtanowicz, and she survives. Also surviving is one daughter, Dorothy Hill of Godfrey, one son, Richard Beran (Ashley) of Godfrey, four grandchildren, Hunter Beran, Carter Beran, Zofia Hill, Fiona Hill, two brothers, Tony Beran, Joseph Beran (Cecilia) and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Beran and an infant sister, Wiesia Beran. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to The American Heart Association. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Alton Police seek missing woman
- Contract employee dies at Wood River Refinery
- Social Security Administration announces 2023 COLA
- Drug charges against two at trailer park
- One dead in Tuesday night crash near Hartford
- Fatal motorcycle crash in East Alton
- Opposition mounts to Godfrey roundabout plan
- Granite City man accused of setting dog on fire
- Retired Madison County Sheriff on the future of policing
- Mayor, former Cards pitcher accused in poaching case