Shirley Taul

Shirley Elaine Taul, 86, of Jerseyville, died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at her home.
She was born May 12, 1935, in Piasa Township, Illinois, to the late George and Merle (Williams) Watts.
Shirley married Jack Lee Taul on August 18, 1951, in Brighton. They enjoyed many years together prior to his passing in 1998.
She will be remembered for her love of reading, especially her Bible. She had a strong faith in the Lord and attended LifeChurchx in Jerseyville. She enjoyed playing cards with her siblings and always looked forward to family get togethers. Shirley had an amazing ability to remember the many birthdays and anniversaries of her large extended family, and she always took the time to send cards with notes and $2 bills.
Shirley will be missed by her children; Linda Cox of Brighton, Gary (LuAnne) Taul of Jerseyville, Deron (Alisha) Taul of St. Augustine, FL; grandchildren, Lori (Doug) Wooden, Julie (Rob) Stoelzle, Darric (Amy) Taul, Emily (Drew) Short, Erin (Matthew) Bittles, Stone Taul, Thorne Taul, Brooke Taul; great grandchildren, Nicholas and Allison Wooden, Paige and Scott Stoelzle, Ethan and Aidan Taul, Evelyn and Alice Short, Walter and Clara Bittles; brothers, Paul Watts, Leon (Judy) Watts, Pete Watts, Roger (Sharon) Watts, Wyatt (Jackie) Watts; and sister in law, LaVerna Watts.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Margaret Orban, Hazel Orban, Juanita Fay Watts; brothers, Herschel, Glen, Emil, and Delmar Watts; and son in law, Gerald Cox.
Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton, Illinois, with Stan Watts officiating.
Burial will follow in Brighton Cemetery.
Memorials in Shirley’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Shriners Hospitals.
