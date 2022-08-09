Shirley Plunk

Shirley Mae Plunk, 91, died at 11:51 a.m. Monday, August 8, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center. Born January 11, 1931 in Alton, she was the daughter of Harry Edwin and Bertha (Lowe) Olden. Mrs. Plunk was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton and retired as an inspector for the Olin Corporation. She was married to Charles Plunk of Alton. He preceded her in death on July 6, 2003. Surviving are four children, Linda Wieneke (Dennis) of Fairmont City, Floyd Fessler (Jean) of Bethalto, Cherie Rogg (Frank) of Godfrey, and John Plunk (Heather) of Piasa, three step-children, Linda Pritchett (David) of Godfrey, Lisa Landers (Greg) of Alton, and Richard Plunk (Martha) of Alton. Also surviving are grandchildren, Julie Oller (Paul), Kathryn Newton (Matthew), Sarah Daniels (Nicholas), Jason Plunk, Grace Plunk, Mallory Plunk, Michael Pritchett, Matt Pritchett (Samantha), Megan Pritchett, Lauren Klimek (Mark), Sasha Seymour (Michael), and Shea Landers, 16 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, and a sister, Velma Gerding. Along with her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Olden, and two sisters, Audrey McGowan and Vera Tiemann. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, August 15, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
