Shirley Allen

Shirley Ann Allen, 85, of Shipman, went to be with the Lord, on Monday, February 13, 2023, at Jerseyville Manor.
She was born on January 27, 1938, in Jerseyville to the late Fred and Hazel (Crotchett) Krause.
Shirley married Francis Darrell Allen on May 11, 1957, in Shipman. He preceded her in death on December 28, 2021.
She was a devout Christian serving in several different positions and clubs at Zion Lutheran Church in Shipman. Shirley was a loving mother who always put her family first and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Shirley is survived by two sons Dean (Pam) Allen of Shipman and Darren Allen (Kathy Goodman) daughter Tamara Allen of Shipman; two grandsons Ryan (Katelyn) Petroline and Tyler Allen; granddaughter Julie (Steven) Cunningham; two great granddaughters Aubree Cunningham and Amelia Petroline; brother in law Eugene Thomae and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Hazel Krause; daughter Terrill Allen; Sister Loretta Krause; mother and father in law Earl and Opal Allen; two brothers in law Robert Ketchum and Donald (Delene) Allen; sister in law Mary Lou Thomae.
Visitation will be held from 10 am until the time of funeral service at Noon on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Shipman.
Burial will follow at Shipman Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Shipman.
