Sheryl Koupal

Sheryl Jean (Turner) Koupal of Jerseyville, Illinois, passed away February 26, 2022, in Jerseyville.
She was born March 2, 1947, in Carrollton, Illinois to William and Viola Pauline (Abbott) Turner.
Sheryl lived in the St. Louis, Missouri area until 1979 when she and her husband, Tom Koupal, and her 3 children moved to Redlands, California.
She was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Charles Kassing, and her husband, Tom Koupal; a daughter, Michelle Kassing; her son, Robert Kassing; her parents, William and Pauline Turner; two sisters, Clessie Thurston and Bonnie Hetzel; her brother, William Turner, Jr.; a brother-in-law, Paul Hetzel and a nephew, Doug Hetzel.
Survivors include a daughter, Melissa Kassing; two granddaughters, Jazmin Byrd and Lechelle Manriquez; two grandsons, Mark Correa and Ricky Kassing; several great grandchildren; a brother-in-law, William Thurston; and a sister-in-law, Kathleen Turner; and several nieces and nephews.
Interment will be at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, CA.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Jerseyville, Illinois.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com