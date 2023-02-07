Shelley Schlottner

Shelley L. Schlottner, 66, passed away at 8:40am on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at her residence. She was born on February 21, 1956, in Alton, the daughter of the late John and Mary Lou (Thompson) Timmermeier. She married Mark Schlottner on September 30, 2017, in Carlinville, and he survives. Other survivors include a daughter and son in law: Rachel and Jeremy Huber of Wood River, a son: Derek Scroggins of Wood River, seven grandchildren, one great grandchild, one brother: Ray Timmermeier, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Shelley was formerly employed as a nurse’s aide. She was a huge animal lover, especially cats and dogs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters: Mary Shaw, Gail Timmermeier, two brothers: Joe Timmermeier, and Earl Timmermeier.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be from 2pm to 4pm on Wednesday, February 8, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.
Memorials are suggested to the 5A’s and will be accepted at the funeral home.
