Shawn Patrick Sullivan, 48, of Jerseyville, died unexpectedly at 3:02 p.m. Sunday, February 12, 2023 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
Surviving:
Wife - Brandi (Bohannon) Sullivan of Jerseyville
Children - Elli Sullivan and Ian Sullivan of Jerseyville
Mother: Gayla Taake of Livingston
Father: Nicholas Sullivan of East Alton
Grandmother: Mildred Sebastian of Jerseyville
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday.
Private burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to his family in care of the funeral home.