Sharron Joy Short, 72, passed away 8:40 am, Sunday, May 25, 2021 at her residence.
Born June 22, 1947 in Plainwell, MI, she was the daughter of Bernard "Buck" Woodrow and Ida Harriett (Ellard) Davis.
She had worked for various companies during her life including: Peavy, Owens-IL Glass, Christian Hospital, Principia College and Home Instead. Sharron enjoyed crafting,cross stitch and candle making and will be remembered for her love of her "fur babies".
On July 30, 1970 in East Alton, she married James Short. He survives.
Surviving also are a son, Randy (Doris) Short of Salem; step-daughter, Dee (Roy) Roam of Wood River; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; two sisters, Nancy (Merle) Kivett of Dorsey, Anita (Paul) Huber of Elsah; 15 nieces and nephews and numerous extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, Walter "Bert" Taylor, Merritt Taylor and Robert Davis; nephew, William Thomas Hancock, Jr. and Niece Sabra Raulston.
Visitation will be from 4 - 7 pm, Thursday at Marks Mortuary in Wood River where the funeral service will be held at 10 am, Friday. Pastor Ryan Hardin will officiate.
Burial will follow in Hess (Old Pearl) Cemetery near Pearl.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society (ASPCA) of Alton 5 A's.