Sharon Wadlow

Sharon Y. Wadlow, 78, passed away on February 28, 2023 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home surrounded by her family.
She was born on July 26, 1944 in Fieldon, IL the second of eight children to the late Truman & Lauretta (Pegue) Devening. She married Clayton Wadlow on February 3, 1963 at the Fieldon United Church of Christ. Together they shared 60 years of marriage.
Sharon worked as a school secretary for Unit 100, was a receptionist for the former TCI Cable, and retired after nearly 20 years of service as an optician for Wal-Mart. She was a lifelong member of the Fieldon United Church of Christ, a past member of the Women of the Moose Lodge, and was an honorary member of the Jerseyville FFA Chapter. She enjoyed bowling, dancing, baking and the occasional game of cards but her greatest joy was spending time with and caring for her family.
She is survived by her husband: Clayton Wadlow of Jerseyville; her children and their spouses: Joe & Michelle Wadlow of Jerseyville, Tony & Ruth Wadlow of Fieldon, and Becky & Kristian Rennert of Elm Creek, Nebraska; eight grandchildren: Justin, Bailey, and Clay Wadlow, TJ (Carrie) Wadlow, Michael Wadlow, James (Ashley) Wadlow, Andrew (Julie) Wadlow, and Tate Rennert; ten great-grandchildren: Katelyn, Brenen, and Madigan Wadlow, Remington, Hunter, and Breeslee Wadlow, Grayson and Sam Wadlow, Lucas and Noah Wadlow; her siblings: Sherman (Betty) Devening, Dayle (Marylou) Devening, Gayle McGill, Janice Devening, Marilyn Rogers, Brenda (Jeff) Waters, Linda (Les) Eads; a sister-in-law, Sharon K. (Jack) Grindstaff and a brother-in-law, Thomas (Sharon E.) Wadlow, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Howard and Jane (Spangle) Wadlow; sister-in-law Mary Ann Wadlow; and brothers-in-law: Stan Wadlow, David Sandford, Bill Willis, Paul Rogers and Mark McGill.
A celebration of life will be held on March 31, 2023 at the Fieldon United Church of Christ. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am – 11:00 am, with a service to immediately follow. Pastor Donna Smith-Pupillo will be officiating. Burial will take place at Fieldon Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her honor may be made to the Fieldon United Church of Christ or the Jerseyville FFA Chapter.
