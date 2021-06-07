Sarah Ruth Allen, 38, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
She was born on December 13, 1982 in Jerseyville and was the much loved daughter of Mary Kay and Donnie Allen of Jerseyville. She is also survived by a sister, Kathy Allen (Mike) Strachan of Chicago and a brother, Mark Allen (Lindsay) of Jerseyville.
Sarah attended grade school at St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School and was a 2001 graduate of Jersey Community High School. She went on to attend Columbia College in Chicago, graduating in 2008 with her Bachelor of Science Degree in Fashion Design.
Sarah was friendly and never met a stranger. To know Sarah, was to have a friend for life. She had a kind and loving spirit and was very loyal to her family and friends. She loved the outdoors and spent time in California and Colorado, soaking up the sun and enjoying the mountains, which she was very passionate about. She had a sense of adventure and enjoyed traveling as often as she could. She was creative and enjoyed creating art, sewing and anything that allowed her to express her creativity. Her infectious smile and laugh lit up a room when she entered.
Sarah will be remembered as a free spirit who loved to share stories and information with others and could engage in a conversation for hours. She was fun and carefree and lived life to the fullest.
In addition to her parents, sister and brother she will be missed by her grandmother, Nonie Green of Jerseyville; two nieces, Rylee and Corrine Allen of Jerseyville and a nephew, Luke Strachan of Chicago. She will also be missed by her many aunts, uncles and cousins, who she loved to spend time with.
Sarah’s style was unique and among her most favorites was dressing in vintage clothing. In recognition of her style, she will be buried in a vintage dress worn by her great grandma, Mary Heitzig.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 11, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville with Father Martin Smith officiating. Burial will follow at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Jerseyville.
In honor of her love of animals, most especially her special dog Kenya, memorials may be given to Riverbend Humane Society in Jerseyville, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052.
Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com