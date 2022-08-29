Sarah Donnafaye Moore, 87, of Jerseyville, passed away the afternoon of Wednesday, August 24, 2022, surrounded by her family.
She was born June 30, 1935, in Taylor Springs, Illinois, daughter of the late Charles and Gertrude “Fern” (Locke) Moreland.
Sarah was a very caring woman who, throughout her life, worked as a home health assistant to many individuals. Her family will always remember her love for music, knowing if she heard a song, she could soon figure out a way to play it.
On April 11, 1988, Sarah married Stewart E. Moore in St. Charles, Missouri. He precedes her in death.
She will be missed by her daughter, Starla (Mark) Nixon of Medora; grandchildren, Stephanie (Dennis) Woods of Medora, Scott (Marli) Nixon of Godfrey, Sarah (Derek) Isringhausen of Medora; great grandchildren, Hannah, Brayden, Nolan, Wyatt, Mack, Maverick; brothers, Loren Moreland, Elvis Moreland; several nieces and nephews; and a special nephew, who called her every day, Dennis Summers.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by several siblings.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton, Illinois.
Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials in Sarah’s name can be made to BJC Hospice in Alton.
