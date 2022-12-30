Sara (Lisa) Osborne, 66, died at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday, December 21,2022 at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs in Florida. Born February 25, 1956, in Gary, Indiana, she was the daughter of Ben and Ruth (Wilson) Fonner. Lisa attended Jerseyville High School and graduated with a master’s degree in social services from SIUC. She retired from the State of Illinois Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services as a counselor and case manager, after 32 years in December of 2013. On February 14, 1981, she married Mark Osborne. He survives, along with their children Luke Osborne (Crystal Lynn) of Godfrey, IL and Adam Osborne of St. Louis, MO as well as their grandson Lucas Osborne. Also surviving is a sister Anne Whitlock (Craig) of E. Moline, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Barry Fonner. Private funeral services will be held at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Jerry MeCaskey will officiate. Private burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. A Celebration of Life is being planned for February 25, 2023, in Alton. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Parkinson’s Foundation or the American Stroke Foundation. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com