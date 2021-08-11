Sandra K. Kiel passed away on August 7, 2021 at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab in Hardin, IL.
She was born on June 30, 1946 to the late Francis and Valeria (Wilschetz) Moses. She married Robert “Bob” Kiel on February 10, 1968 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brussels.
Sandy was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Brussels and a member of the Brussels American Legion Auxiliary for 74 years. She loved to cook, play slot machines, bingo, bus trips, and taking care of her grandkids.
In addition to her husband she is survived by three children, Kevin (Tammy) Kiel, Craig (LeAnn) Kiel, and Eric (Jeanene) Kiel; 7 grandchildren, Ashley (Patrick) Snyders, Reese Kiel, Tanner Kiel, Nicholas Kiel, Matthew Kiel, Samuel Kiel, and Jacob Kiel; and her first great grandchild is due February 2022.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Moses.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at St. Mary’s Church in Brussels, IL.
Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Brussels, IL.
Memorials may be made to Brussels American Legion Post 685, St. Mary’s Cemetery, or Family Choice.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com