Sally Woolsey

Sally Ann Woolsey, 65, passed away peacefully at 1:52 a.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022 at her residence, following a brief battle with liver disease.
She was born on October 28, 1956 in Alton, Illinois. Sally grew up in Grafton, Illinois and graduated with the Class of 1974 from Jersey Community High School.
She married Don Woolsey on August 26, 1977 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville and throughout their 44 years of marriage, they remained at each other’s side through good times and in bad, till the very end. Their marriage was blessed with three children who she loved dearly, but her heart belonged to her seven grandchildren. The title of “Grammy” was one she wore proudly and she relished in the memories she was fortunate enough to share with them all.
Sally and Don enjoyed time spent with dear friends, affectionately known as the “Old Foogs” and was dedicated to her job as an Office Manager with Roberts Motors in Alton for over 40 years, retiring in October, 2021.
Surviving are her husband, Don Woolsey of Jerseyville; two sons and daughters in-law, Dr. Derek and Kristina Woolsey of Jerseyville and Alex “AJ” and Julia Woolsey of Pinckneyville; a daughter and son in-law, Amber and Zach Hampshire of Alton; six grandchildren, Ethan, Morrison, Arlo, Emersyn, Kenli and Ella; her sister and best friend, Mary Woolsey and her husband, Jim, of Jerseyville; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws.
She joined her mother, Ikue Cope and granddaughters, Hope and Emily Hampshire to sing with the angels.
Memorial Visitation will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Private Inurnment will take place at a later date at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com