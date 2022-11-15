Russell Wintjen Sr.

Russell Gene Wintjen Sr., 84, passed away at 5:09 p.m., Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Jersey Community Hospital.
He was born on July 31, 1938, one of five children born to the late Andrew and Bertha (Cloninger) Wintjen. Gene grew up near Pleasant Hill, but on the weekends you would often find him at the cabin.
Gene was a proud United States Navy Veteran, where he serviced our Country from September 6, 1956 until his honorable discharge on September 2, 1960.
Gene was a car enthusiast, and cherished his beloved Dodge Coronet. Following his marriage to Barbara (Kallal) Bridgeforth on October 23, 1968, the Coronet went by the wayside, but he was blessed with an immediate family of three.
He was employed with Laclede Steel for 27 years, prior to his retirement in 1994. After retirement, Gene enjoyed spending his time playing pool and cards. Nearly every night, you could find a card or dice game taking place at home, with his family and friends.
Gene also developed a passion for baseball cards – if he had 1, he had over 1500 and he could tell you exactly what was in each stack or box.
Surviving are his children, Penny (Garry) Powers of Carlinville, Russell “Rusty” (Melanie) Wintjen Jr. of Kane, Robin Giberson of Kane, Debra (Terry Miller) Crain of Jerseyville, Larry (Robin) Bridgeforth of Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee; 12 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; a sister, Dalene Lopez of Jerseyville; along with two nephews and his great nieces and nephew.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barb; two sisters, Laverne (Darrell)Iler an Erma Cooprider; a brother, Donny Wintjen; 2 nephews; 1 niece; and a great grandson.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 12 p.m., Friday, November 18, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Burial will follow at Kane Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the family in care of the funeral home.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com