Rupert Greeling Jr.

Rupert Edsall Greeling Jr., 73, formerly of Jerseyville, died at 9:44 a.m., Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
He was born in Alton, Illinois on February 6, 1948, one of two sons born to the late Rupert Edsall and Myrtle “Mary” (Lakin) Greeling Sr.
Rupert graduated with the class of 1966 from Jersey Community High School and went on to further his education at St. Louis College of Pharmacy.
He began his long and proud career as a Pharmacist with Bray Drug Store in Jerseyville, ultimately purchasing the business, and remained a trusted and welcoming face to his customers for over 45 years, prior to his retirement.
In his younger years, he became involved with Boy Scouts of America and served a Scout leader for a period of time.
He married the former Carolyn Widdows on August 30, 1969 at Caseyville Methodist Church, and together they made their home in Jerseyville for many years, raising their two daughters.
Rupert relished in the time spent with his family, and thoroughly enjoyed following his daughters sporting events. When he became a grandfather, he shared the same enthusiasm for his grandchildren’s events and supported them in all of their endeavors.
He had a passion for both photography and history and was fortunate to be able to travel often, with Europe being among the top of his favorite destinations.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Carolyn Greeling of Glen Carbon; two daughters and sons in-law, Kristen and Mark Flesher of Troy and Heather and Brandon Meiner of Highland Village, Texas; three grandchildren, Taylor Flesher of St. Louis, Missouri, Tyler Flesher of Troy and Maddie Meiner of Highland Village, Texas; as well as a brother and sister in-law, Rodney and Rhonda Greeling of Troy.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of funeral services at 1 p.m., Monday, January 10, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to American Heart Association or to First United Methodist Church in Jerseyville, where Rupert was a longtime member.
