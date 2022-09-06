Rosamaria Gilbert, 65, died Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Christian Hospital Northeast in Saint Louis, Missouri.
She was born on May 22, 1957 in Carrollton and was the daughter of the late George Douglas and Helen Mary Peggy (McCarty) Gilbert Sr.
Prior to her health declining, Rosa was employed as a Stocker at the Jerseyville Walmart.
Rosa enjoyed spending time outdoors, watching the leaves sway in the trees and watching the butterflies flutter through the air. She also enjoyed playing video games and her favorite color was blue and emerald green (although she never could quite tell the two apart). Rosa shared a very special bond with her daughter, her “birthday buddy”, and passed along to her a love for traveling. She also had a deep love and respect for her siblings, and although it was sometimes difficult for her to show, she spoke of her love for them often. It was her grandchildren, however, who brought about the greatest joys in Rosa’s life and she relished in the time she was able to share with them and the memories they created together.
Surviving are a daughter and son in-law, Mary LeAnn and Nicholas Simpson of Jerseyville; three grandchildren, Jamie, Michael and Ryder; two brothers and sisters in-law, George and Connie Gilbert of Greencastle, Indiana and Larry and Michele Follis of Hillview; as well as a sister, Mary Moran and her companion, Joe Stephens, of Fieldon.
Per her wishes, no public services will be held.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to the family in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052, who has been entrusted with arrangements.
