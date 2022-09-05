Rosamaria Gilbert, 65, died Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Christian Hospital Northeast in Saint Louis, Missouri.
Surviving are a daughter and son in-law: Mary LeAnn and Nicholas Simpson of Jerseyville
3 grandchildren: Jamie, Michael and Ryder
2 brothers and sisters in-law:
George and Connie Gilbert of Greencastle, IN
Larry and Michele Follis of Hillview
Sister:
Mary Moran and her companion, Joe Stephens, of Fieldon
Per her wishes, no public services will be held.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to the family, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, who has been entrusted with arrangements.