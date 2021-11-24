Ronnie L. Miller, 69, died at 4:17 a.m., Thursday, November 18, 2021 in the Emergency Room at Jersey Community Hospital.
He was born on November 28, 2021 in Jerseyville, one of three children born to the late James Clark and Virginia Mae (Scoggins) Miller.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a Welder with ARTCO in Saint Louis, Missouri and in his spare time enjoyed fishing.
Surviving are two children, James Miller of Jerseyville an Rhonda Miller of Fort Worth, Texas; ten grandchildren, with one on the way; as well as a sister and brother in-law, Mary Lou and Garry Benton of Jerseyville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ronnie Miller and a sister, Lula Williams.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Meadowbrook First Southern Baptist Church, 105 Fairway Drive, Meadowbrook, IL 62067, at 3:30 p.m.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville assisted the family with cremation arrangements.
