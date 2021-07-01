Ronald Dale Pruitt, 77, of Medora, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Robings Manor, in Brighton, Illinois.
He was born October 13, 1943, in Bunker Hill, Illinois, son of the late Charles and Marie (Bridges) Pruitt.
Ron married Sharon Cato in 1963, sharing 3 children before separating in 1974. He then married Diane Hagen on August 16, 1975, in Carlinville. They spent their lives together until her passing on July 22, 2003.
Prior to retirement in 2019, Ron owned and operated Ron Pruitt Trucking. In his free time, he liked to play slow-pitch softball and enjoying time with his kids and grandkids.
He will be greatly missed by his children, Gina Yarbrough of St. Louis, Erin (Danny) West of Carlinville, Jana (Ryan) Spickerman of Bunker Hill, Rich (Suzanne) Pruitt of Oreana, IL, David (Jill) Pruitt of Godfrey, Eric (Amy) Pruitt of Godfrey, Jerad (Brandi) Pruitt of Shipman; grandchildren, Amanda, Jeremy, Amber, Josh, Alyssa, Lexy, Quincy, Clayton, Austin, Jace, Hunter, Chase, Hadley, Jackson, James, Jackson, Chase, Grant, Maddie, Ainsley; 8 great grandchildren; sister, Charlotte Culpepper; and step brother, Steven Bott.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his step mother, Ruby Pruitt; brother, Richard Pruitt; sister, Bonnie Schauwecker; and great grandson, Lucca.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021, all at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Medora. Pastor Rob Cleeton will officiate.
Burial will follow in Medora Cemetery.
Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Memorials in Ron’s name may be made to the Medora Ambulance Service.
Online condolences and guestbook can be found at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.