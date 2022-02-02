Ronald “Chip” Brainerd, II, passed away on January 27, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born on July 5, 1974 in Alton to Ronald Charles & Linda Joyce (Powers) Brainerd. He married Wendy Tuetken on August 15, 1998 in Jerseyville. He is survived by his wife: Wendy Brainerd of Jerseyville; his son: Dylan (Rachel) Brainerd of Tennessee; his sisters: Joy Matthews and Rhonda (Rick) Davidson; his father and mother-in-law: Marvin & Donna Tuetken; his sister-in-law: Amy (Steven) Gray, his nieces and nephews: Meredith Gray, Dustin Davidson, Jerrad (Brittany) Talley, Brandon Talley, and Caitlin Lee; many great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, and uncles; and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will take place on Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm at Jerseyville First Presbyterian Church. Funeral service will take place on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Jerseyville First Presbyterian Church. Pastor Jeff Ott will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project or to the First Presbyterian Church. The family requests that everyone wear casual clothing or jeans.
The church requests that you wear a mask during the visitation, service, and luncheon. Thank you.
