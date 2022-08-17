Roger Charles Smith, Sr., 80, passed away on August 16, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. He was born on June 17, 1942 to Paul T. & Zola E. (Funk) Smith in Hardin. In December of 1954 the family moved to Hamburg where Roger was raised. Roger graduated from Hardin High School. He served in the army from 1964 to 1966, and attained the rank of PFC. Roger married Sharon Troutwine on November 16, 1974 in Kampsville. He was a 50 year member of Local #397 Laborer Union, a 50 year member of the American Legion of Kampsville Post #1283, member of the Scottish Rite, member of the Ainad Shrine, member of the Hill Billy Degree, member of the High Twelve, and was a road runner for Shriners Hospital. Roger is survived by his wife: Sharon Smith of Jerseyville; his children: Michael E. & Christina Smith of Jerseyville, Roger C. Smith, Jr. of Elsah, and Lynn I. Smith of Elsah; his grandchildren: Scott, Krista, Tiffany, and Natasha; one great-grandson: Kody; his siblings: George T. & Marlene Smith of Hamburg, Robert & Margie Smith of Kampsville, Margret Pike, and William “Bill” Smith. Roger is preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Betty Lou Smith, Bertha Jean (John) Sports, Kathryn D. (David) Lynch. A masonic service will take place at 3:30 pm on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Alexander Funeral Home. A visitation will follow the masonic service from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Home. Following the visitation a service will take place at 7:00 pm with Rev. Bo Schultz officiating. Burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children or to the charity of one’s choice.
ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS