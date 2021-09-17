Roger Mills Landon, 77, of Chandlerville, formerly of Jerseyville, died at 8:02 p.m., Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at his residence.
Surviving are:
Wife: Jeannie Landon of Chandlerville
Sons: Roger Michael Landon of Petersburg
Ryan Landon of Creal Springs
Five Grandchildren
Sisters: Mary Ellen Essington of Omaha, Nebraska
Janet Crawford of Jerseyville
Elizabeth Fritz of Jerseyville
Brothers: Harold Landon of Carlinville
David Landon of Jerseyville
Visitation will be from 12 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Landon Family Residence in Chandlerville.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Park in Chandlerville.
Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville is in charge of the arrangements.