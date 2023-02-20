Roger Duane Foiles, 81, died at 8:25 p.m., Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.
Surviving are his wife: Barbara Foiles of Carrollton
Son and daughter in-law: Scott and Natasha Foiles of Chatham
2 Daughters and sons in-law:
Carrie and Keith Schoonover of Rochester
Janie and John Brady of Carrollton
4 Grandchildren: Jacob, Jordyn, Caleigh and Allison
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m., Thursday, at Believers Baptist Church in Carrollton.
Memorials may be given to Believers Baptist Church.