Roger Allen Arkebauer, 72, died unexpectedly on Monday July 5, 2O21 in Bokeelia, Florida.
He was born in Pana, Illinois on November 30, 1948, and was the son of the late Lester A. and Erma M. (Smith) Arkebauer.
Roger graduated from Nokomis High School in Nokomis, Illinois, and attended Richland Community College.
For many years he resided in Pana, Illinois, and was employed as a Senior Quality Control Engineer forCatepillar in Decatur.
After his retirement, he sought out the warmer weather of Florida, and moved toBokeelia in 2003.
He married Jerseyville native, Karen Powers, on November 22, 2002 in Pana, Illinois, and together they have shared the past 18 years together enjoying Florida.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Arkebauer of Bokeelia, Fl.; children, Shawn (Grace) Arkebauer of Decatur, Dennis Dawson of Staunton, and Kathleen Dawson of Jerseyville; one grandchild; step children, Charles "Chuck" Badakin of Decatur and Kimberly Muecke of Powell, Wy.; two sisters and a brother in-law, Marilyn Miller of Niantic and Gary and Laura Arkebauer of Nokomis; his father in-law, James Powers of Jerseyville; and his sister in-law and brother in-law, Mary Ann and Thomas Bott of Jerseyville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and brother in-law, Norma Jean and Harold Bland; a brother in-law, Jacob "Jake" Miller; and his mother in-law, Donna Powers.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church inJerseyville.
Burial will take place in the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorial may be given to the Riverbend Humane Society in Jerseyville.
Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.