Roberta Schaefer, 85, died at 3:10 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021 in her home. Born November 7, 1935 in Alton, she was the daughter of John and Dorothea (Ryan) Taul. Roberta graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1953. She married her childhood sweetheart, Vernon A. Schaefer on November 5, 1955 in Prairietown, IL. Roberta was a loving wife and mother, the “fun grandma” and great-grandma. She loved trains, hummingbirds, antiques, music and most of all, her Lord Jesus Christ. Roberta worked as a real estate agent and broker for Walt Schlemer Realty in Edwardsvillle for 10 years; received her LPN and worked for the Well Child Clinic in Alton. From 1993-2017, she and her husband loved owning and operating Reflections Antiques, making many friends through the shop and at auctions. Roberta was a faithful member and volunteer at Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey. She will be remembered as a kind and caring person who loved to laugh. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, Virginia Hughes, Edna Hartsock, Paul Jerome Taul, her twin, Joseph Robert Taul, Leo Taul, and Maxine Melton. Surviving is her husband, Vernon; sister, Evelyn Atkinson, White Hall, IL; children: Deborah (Daniel) Heuer, Fremont, Nebraska; Daniel (Susan) Schaefer, Giddings, TX; Ruth Duda, Wichita, KS; Cathryn (Chris) Demeur, Buffalo Grove, IL; ten grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren in Texas, Colorado, Kansas, North Dakota, Nebraska and Illinois. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey, Reverend David Schultz officiating. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuenralhome.com
