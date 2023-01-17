Robert Hoyt Yates, 81, passed away on January 7, 2023 at Jerseyville Manor. He was born on August 1, 1941 in Alton to Olen Hoyt & Margaret Mary (Brady) Yates. He was a boilermaker and welder and retired from Shell. He was a US Navy Veteran and was a member of Dow Southern Baptist Church. Robert married Karen R. East on October 15, 1966 in East Alton. Robert is survived by his wife: Karen Yates; his children: Steven Hoyt (Debbie) Yates and Patrick Alan (Lisa) Yates; his grandchildren: Joshua Yates, Jaden Yates, Justin Yates, Zachary Yates, Abigail Yates, and Corre Yates; his great-grandchild: Cole Yates, and his brother: Bill Yates. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother: Olen Yates and in-laws: Eldon & Velma East. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 7:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Home. Pastor David Brown will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dow Southern Baptist Church.
ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS