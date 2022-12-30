obit generic

Jerseyville

Robert Joseph Lyles, 78, died at 1:37 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at his residence after a brave battle with lung cancer. 

Surviving are his wife: Jeanne Ann Lyles of Jerseyville

2 sons and daughters in-law:

Rob and Kelly Lyles of Mt. Juliet, TN

Randy and Stacie Lyles of Murfreesboro, TN

Angie (Lyles) Beiermann of Jerseyville 

4 grandchildren: Allyson "Maggie", Andrew, Katie Beth and David

3 sisters and a brother in-law:

Lillie Wilson of Jerseyville

Edie and Bernie Dugger of Jerseyville

Cora Hadlock of Casper, WY

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Monday, January 2, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Tuesday. 

 Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 will conduct full military honors. 