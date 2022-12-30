Jerseyville
Robert Joseph Lyles, 78, died at 1:37 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at his residence after a brave battle with lung cancer.
Surviving are his wife: Jeanne Ann Lyles of Jerseyville
2 sons and daughters in-law:
Rob and Kelly Lyles of Mt. Juliet, TN
Randy and Stacie Lyles of Murfreesboro, TN
Angie (Lyles) Beiermann of Jerseyville
4 grandchildren: Allyson "Maggie", Andrew, Katie Beth and David
3 sisters and a brother in-law:
Lillie Wilson of Jerseyville
Edie and Bernie Dugger of Jerseyville
Cora Hadlock of Casper, WY
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Monday, January 2, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Tuesday.
Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 will conduct full military honors.