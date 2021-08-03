Robert Louis Kanallakan Jr., 70, died at 11:34 p.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021 at SSM Health DePaul Hospital inBridgeton, Mo.
He was born in Carrollton, Illinois on September 19, 1950, and was one of two sons born to Robert L. and Evelyn (Brannan) KanallakanSr.
Bobby grew up in the Fieldon area, where he attended St. Mary's Catholic Church with his family.
He graduated in 1968 from Jersey Community High School, and was employed for 38 years as a machinist at Owens-Illinois Mold Shop until the plant closure.
He then became the owner of Steppin' Out Limousine Service which he operated for many years.
Bobby participated in numerous bowling leagues throughout his life, and enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, riding Harley Davidson motorcycles, yard work, and was particularly proud of his garden.
Surviving are his longtime companion, Judith Stamper of Jerseyville; five children and their spouses, Lisa and Tom Green of Grafton, Pamela Kanallakan of St. Louis, Mo., Dr. Kevin and Nicole Kanallakan of Glen Carbon, Tiffany and JD Oates of Jerseyville, and Michelle and Jay Hallstead of Godfrey; 10 Grandchildren, Nicholas and Mitchell Green, Kole, Korbin, Kourtney, Kennedy and Kevin Kanallakan, Dylan Blackburn, and Riley and Brody Oates; a brother, Joseph Kanallakan, and his companion, Sheila Bowers of Jerseyville.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Kristopher Robert Kanallakan on April 11, 2018; and his step-father, JohnSchmieder.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. Friday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fieldon, with Father Martin Smith officiating.
Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Fieldon.
Memorials may be given to St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School in Jerseyville.
Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.