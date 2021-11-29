Robert Lewis Bray, 89, died at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.
He was born in Jerseyville, Illinois on February 23, 1932, the last surviving of 10 children born to John Thomas and Edna Mary (Edwards) Bray.
A lifelong Jerseyville resident, he graduated in 1950 from Jersey Community High School. He then entered the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean War.
For many years he was employed with the Sunderland Motor Company in Jerseyville, retiring after 38 years as a Salesman and General Manager.
He married the former Joy Crawford on November 26, 1955 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville, and together they were three days shy of celebrating their 66th wedding anniversary.
Surviving are his wife, Joy Bray of Jerseyville; their seven children and their spouses, Karen and Dean Davenport of Kane, Linda and Kevin Heitzig of Jerseyville, Sandra and Jim Lyles of Kane, Joy Bray and her companion, Mark Graham of Jerseyville, Michael Bray of Denver, Colorado, Joanie and Shaun Buchaniec of Boise, Idaho and Robert and Vicky Bray of Jerseyville; 20 Grandchildren and their spouses, Raechel and Brian Harrison, Matthew and Kimberly Molloy, Jacob Noll, Robby and Natasha Noll, Kaeta and Jacob Cronin, Kristen and Luke Weld, Jarod Georgevits, Sara and Joey Baldwin, Zach Georgevits, Cody Skinner, Kayla Bray, Kelli and Patrick Kirbach, Keith Bray, Sean Bray, Mark Bray, Jack Buchaniec, Patrick Buchaniec, Eleanor Buchaniec, John Bray and Libby Bray; Great Grandchildren, Dylan, Braylee and Ava Molloy, Drake Harrison, Kyra Georgevits, Jocelyn Wyatt, Emma and Madeline Cronin, Alexis, Alayna, Aylse Williams, Braysen Hackworth, Abi Bray, Kingston Skinner, Lane Weld, Emily Kirbach, and two more great grandchildren on the way.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a beloved son, Patrick John Bray on June 10, 2013; two brothers, John Bray and James Bray; and seven sisters, Edna Mary Cook, Lois Bray, Helen Seago, Kathryn Bleicher, Doris Shaw, Jeannie Miller and Margaret "Margie" McIntyre.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. The Knights of Columbus of Jerseyville will perform a 4th Degree Chalice Presentation at 7 p.m, with a Rosary Recitation to follow.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville, with Father Hyland Smith officiating.
He will be laid to rest in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville, with the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 conducting military graveside rites.
Memorials may be given to St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School in Jerseyville.