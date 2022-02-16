Robert L. Pyle, 85, passed away on February 12, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor. He was born on October 30, 1936 in Wood River to Nelson & Alice (Deaton) Pyle. He married Evalyn Angle on June 18, 1983 and she later passed on June 3, 2019. He was a proud US Marine veteran. He was in the Korean War and spent most of his time in Okinawa, Japan. He loved to play golf with his family and after he would share half a candy bar. He was a faithful Cardinals fan and a great storyteller. He is survived by his children: Rhonda, Donna, Scott, and Jill by his previous marriage to Beverly Tripp; his step-children: Margarete, Martha, and Stephen; has several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his siblings: Nelson Pyle, Sue Hudzietz, and Betty Richards. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, son: Robert L. Pyle, Jr., and sister: Nancy Weidner. A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 12:00 (noon) at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Military graveside rites will be conducted by American Legion Post #492. Pastor Brent Meyer will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jerseyville First Baptist Church or Jerseyville American Legion Post #492.
ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS