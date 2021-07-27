Robert L. “Bob” Henry, 83, of Jacksonville passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Passavant Area Hospital. He was born August 30, 1937 in Woodson the son of Clarence and Hilda Cox Henry. He married Patricia Mason on July 9, 2004 in Jacksonville and she survives.
He is also survived by one daughter, Bobette Henry (husband, Scott Luckhart) of Riverton; two granddaughters, Kassandra (DeAngelo) Thompson and Alaina Blackwell; one great granddaughter, Elliana Thompson; two sisters, Mildred Foster of Jacksonville and Doris Rippetto of Missouri and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Clarence William “Junior” Henry, George Edward Henry and Earl Gordon Henry and three sisters, Catherine Chamberlain, Marian Chalcraft and Marjorie Lakin.
Mr. Henry had been a meat cutter for many years at Earl’s Supervalue in South Jacksonville and retired from the local Iron Workers Union #46. He was a member and Past President of the Indian Creek Saddle Club. He enjoyed horseback riding, trail rides and going to the rodeo in Ft. Madison, Iowa.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville with burial at Roberts Cemetery near Woodson. The family will meet friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.