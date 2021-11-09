Robert L. Barr, 67, died at 4:20 a.m. Sunday, November 7, 2021 at his home. Born October 28, 1954 in Alton, he was the son of George William and Patricia Ann (Martin) Barr. Mr. Barr was a designer for Modern Kitchen and Baths. On June 15, 1990 he married the former Joy Marie Sherman in Las Vegas, NV. She survives. Also surviving is his beloved dog, Seka and his brother, Danny Barr of Roxana. There will be no services. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
