Robert Paul Henry Sr. 82, of Dow and formerly of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at 11:23 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Liberty Village of Jerseyville. He was born July 1, 1940, in Madison, Illinois, a son of the late David E. Henry Sr. and the late Irene J. (Bolin) Henry. He married the love of his life, Ruth M. (Poneta) Henry on June 8, 1959, in Edwardsville and she survives. Robert owned and operated Maryville Lumber Company for many years until 1983. He later became a truckdriver with Midwest Systems until his retirement in 2009. He was a member of the Illinois Lumber and Material Dealers Association and was active with the Edwardsville Rotary Club for many years and was a recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow recognition. He was a longtime member of the Maryville Assembly of God Church and currently a faithful member of the Dow Southern Baptist Church. He cherished his entire family and loved being with the grandchildren, never knew a stranger and always had a story and a joke to tell. In addition to his beloved wife of 63 years, he is survived by seven children and spouses, Robert P. Jr. and Jolene Henry of Maryville, Joseph D. and Glenda Henry of Collinsville, Jeffery A. and Lisa Henry of Granite City, Leslie W. and Rhonda Henry of Granite City, Marc A. Henry of Phoenix, Arizona, Corey L. and Tracy Henry of St. Louis and Melinda R. Henry of Dow; twenty three grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six sisters, Bernice, Virginia, Betty, Sylvia, Erma and Rosalie and one brother, David Jr.
In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be at Harvest Community Church, 4598 IL-162 in Pontoon Beach on Wednesday, January 11, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children. Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com