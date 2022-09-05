Robert Eugene McDonald, 41, passed away 7:57 am, Friday, September 2, 2022 at his residence.
Born February 26, 1981 in Alton, he was the son of Gregory and Alice (Martin) Fillback.
He had been a fork lift operator and grinder for Worksaver, Inc. in Litchfield.
Surviving in addition to his parents are his fiance', Amy Wilson of Litchfield and her daughters, Haylee and Jordyne Willis; son, Wesley McDonald of Litchfield; brothers, Brett McDonald of East Alton, Corey Hay of Granite City, Brandon Flanigan of Gunnersville, AL, Micky Flanigan of Lake St. Louis, MO, his twin, Loren McDonald of Elsah; sisters, Mary Loftis of Wood River, twin sisters, Deborah Christen and Stephanie Hughes both of East Alton; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be from 11 am until time of service at 1 pm, Wednesday, September 7 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Cremation rites will follow the service.
Memorials are suggested to an education fund for his son, Wesley McDonald.