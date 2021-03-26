Robert “Bob” Thomas Swan, 71, passed peacefully at home with his wife and daughter at his side, at 1:10 pm, Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Bob was born October 5, 1949 in Hardin, IL, at home, to Charles “Harold” and Ruby Mae (Gresham) Swan. He graduated from Calhoun High School in 1968. He immediately began a 42-year career at the Olin Corporation as a shot shell machine adjuster, including a subsequent two-year break with the United States Army from 1969–1971, stationed in Dachau, Germany, to serve his country. He retired from Olin in 2010.
Bob married Lissa Bess Rue on April 28, 1979, followed by the arrival of their daughter, Jennifer Leigh Swan, in December 1982.
Bob had a lifelong love of Harley Davidson motorcycles - his favorite being his orange 1976 Sportster XLCH. His work ethic could be matched by few and he took great amounts of pride in maintaining his yard, his ability to learn nearly any kind of craftsman skill, and providing for his family. He loved building-up his two Jeeps, working out at the JCH Wellness Center bright and early with friends, visiting National and State Parks, and enjoying time in nature. In Spring 2017, starting in the pouring rain at the Appalachian Trail (AT) Approach in Dawsonville, GA, Bob hiked almost 100 miles of the AT, camping and making friends along the way, until he reached Franklin, NC. He enjoyed another trip along a different section of the AT with friends in September 2019.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, James A. and Dorothy M. Swan; parents, Charles “Harold” and Ruby Mae (Gresham) Swan; brother, James “Jim” Swan; brother-in-law and friend, Jerry Chapman; and his mother-and father-in-law, Robert and Geraldine (Wineland) Rue.
He is survived by his wife, Lissa, and daughter, Jennifer, of Madison, WI; sisters, Ruth Ann (Aloys) Kallal of Hardin and Mary Jean Jantzen of Jerseyville; brother-in-law, Robert “Bobby” (Pam) Rue of Berryville AR; and sisters-in-law Janis (Randy) Butler of Godfrey, Terrill Woolsey of Laguna Woods, CA, and Judy Flowers of Jerseyville; in addition to nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family will receive guests during visitation, which will be held at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, IL, on Monday, March 29, 2021, from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. A Memorial Service for immediate family and close friends will directly follow at 7:00 pm. and conclude with Military Honors.The memorial service will be livestreamed via Crawford Funeral Home’s Facebook page for those who would like to attend remotely. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
While flowers are appreciated, the family encourages honoring Bob’s legacy with donations to Riverbend Humane Society in Jerseyville or the Georgia Appalachian Trail Club, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052.
