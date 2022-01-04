Robert “Bob” Stilts, 58, was welcomed into heaven by his father and father-in-law on December 29, 2021. He was born on July 4, 1963 in Eldorado, Illinois to Lenard Leo and Donna Lee (Dodd) Stilts. Bob married his high school sweetheart, Sue Miller on April 23, 1983 and they have been blessed with 38 wonderful years together.
Bob and Sue were the owners and operators of Len’s Towing, a business he purchased in 1987 from his parents. He and Sue continued to grow their business for 32 years until 2019. During that time, Bob assisted many people in the community and surrounding area. Anyone who was lucky enough to know Bob respected his work ethic and willingness to go out of his way to help others.
Bob was an extraordinary husband, son, brother, uncle and friend. He had the biggest heart and was loved by all that knew him. To his nieces and nephews, he will always be remembered as the “groovy” and fun uncle.
Bob is survived by his wife, Sue Stilts of Jerseyville; mother, Donna Stilts of Jerseyville; fur baby, Maggie; siblings, Debbie (Mike) Turner & Janet (David) Miller, all of Jerseyville, Mike & Melinda Stilts of Alton, and Lenard Stilts, Jr of Jerseyville; mother-in-law, Gail (Paul) Carr of Chesterfield, IL; sisters-in-law: Carla (Bob) Lindley of Bethalto and Stacey (Steve) Wock of Jerseyville, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Lenard Stilts, father-in-law, Carl “Ed” Miller, grandparents, and beloved dogs: Mandy, Max, and Manix.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Home. Visitation will continue at the funeral home Thursday, January 6, 2022 at noon until the funeral at 1:00 pm. Burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Shriner’s Hospital or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS